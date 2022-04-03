the dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) won his second Tour of Flanders by winning a reduced sprint that was the culmination of a breakaway that he starred in with the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar in the last 25 km of the race, in which the double winner of the Tour de France was relegated to fourth place after an overconfidence.

Van der Poel (Kapellen, Belgium, 27 years old), had an exciting fight with Pogacar in the last walls, a hand in hand that had an agonizing outcome on the finish line, when both, in an excess of marking and confidence, were reached 300 meters from the line.

It may interest you: (David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video)

Duel of the greats

The Alpecin team rider started on time so as not to be surprised and raised his arms after completing the 272 between Antwerp and Oudenaarde in a time of 6:18:22, at an average of 43.1 km/hour.



Second place in the 106th edition of the Tour of Flanders, second monument of the year, went to his compatriot from Ineos Dylan Van Baarle and third to Frenchman Valentin Madouas (Groupama), both benefited from the stoppage by Van der Poel and Pogacar in the arrival tactics.

The Slovenian, frustrated, gave in to the point of being the last classified of the leading quartet. A spectacular duel between the two top favorites at the start that met expectations, with the Slovenian trying to let go of Van der Poel in the last walls and the Dutchman enduring whiplash from the king of the Tour de France, eager to put on the crown of Flanders.

The Grote Markt square, symbol of the Renaissance architecture of Antwerp, the city of diamondsoffered rays of sunshine after the snow of the day before in Flanders, a relief for the warriors who were going to face a monumental battle on a route with 18 walls and 7 cobbled sectors.

Immediately the dance began with 9 men who formed the initial escape: Dewulf, Grignard, Boaro, the German from Movistar Max Kanter, Bohli, Paasschens, De Vylder, Mozzato and Van der Hoorn, 9 allies fighting against an endless journey and a platoon that did not allow the adventure to go much further than 5 minutes. A start with scares, like the fall of Pogacar.

Light scratches and immediately riding again aided by his subordinates. The entrance to the second part of the route included almost all of the dimensions, already chained to the end. Many wanted to alter the order, like the Spanish Iván García Cortina (Movistar). A movement by the Asturian caused a numerous persecuting court, with applicants such as Stybar or Mads Pedersen.

The race had already acquired another aspect. Many seizures, nerves, and falls. One of them bruised the Frenchman Laporte, a key player in the Jumbo Visma, in the absence of Van Aert, the trump card of the Dutch team along with Benoot.

In the second pass through Old Kwaremont, the figure of Pogacar appeared to impose his user manual, summed up in sticking a stake in each wall.

The leader of the UAE accelerated in the 2 cobbled kilometers, finished the break and selected a group of 30 runners waiting for new scenarios. A first warning that put Van der Poel in trouble, who suffered not to miss the train of the chosen ones.

Immediately, in the Paterberg (0.5 km at 9.7 percent) the British Fred Wright (Bahrain) attacked to stay ahead with Van Baarle. They both opened a small hole, but in the Koppenberg another attack by Pogacar, answered by Van der Poel, led to a definitive quintet coming together at the head to dispute the victory.

important attacks



Eliminated Kasper Asgreen, defending champion, due to a breakdown, Pogacar and Van der Poel joined Van Baarle, Madouas and the British Wrigth, group that passed the Kruisberg with more than 1 minute on a peloton where García Cortina was still resisting.

The key was marked in the chained third pass through the Old Kwaremont and its 14 percent ramp and the Paterberg, the last hurdle of the Tour of Flanders.

On the first climb, Pogacar’s umpteenth whiplash tried to crush Van der Poel, to end his resistance. There was no way. The Dutchman stuck like glue. Madouas, Wright and Van Baarle yielded. The face to face began, the exciting duel Pogacar-Van der Poel. There were 17 km left to go.

The Paterberg arrived (360 m, 12.9 percent and slopes of 20), where Pogacar’s attempt is not lacking. At the top he looks at his rival, and even takes him to ask for the relief. A way to give up. The two were doomed to go to the finish line together.

The prognosis was already favorable to Van der Poel. Bigger, stronger, more rolling, but Pogacar was not going to give his arm to twist, he was going for everything. At 3 from the finish line, both threw any but into the gutter. Bottles, gels… everything that was left over to face the sprint.

Within the last km the sights began, the stops, the calculations, the marking, while Van Baarle and Madouas approached. Emotion. at 300 meters there were already 4 candidates. As if by magic. Then Van der Poel started strongly. It was the last cartridge. And he took advantage of it. Pogacar was caught by the bull.



Fourth place, sour and disappointing. It was the third victory of the season for Van der Poel, his second crown in Flanders, the fourth if you count his two Through Flanders. A gem to unite your Amstel and Strade Bianche. The quadruple world champion in cyclocross also knows how to hunt monuments.

It may interest you: (Miguel Borja throws a dart at former players who are now journalists)

EFE