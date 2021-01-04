Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will start his road season in 2021 on the UAE Tour, February 21-27. The Dutchman confirmed the news to Het Nieuwsblad after winning the Cyclocross Gullegem. Now will take a break until Flandriencross on January 23, then completing the final World Cup stop in Overijse a day later and before ending his World Cup mud campaign on 31 January in Ostend.

Unless there are further restrictions related to COVID-19, the opening weekend of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, which runs from February 27 to 28, will be missed. After the UAE Tour, 25-year-old Van der Poel will race Paris-Nice or Tirreno-Adriatico depending on the stage layout, with Across Flanders, which he won in 2019, also on his program in the run-up to the Tour of Flanders (April 4) and the Paris-Roubaix (April 11), priority objectives.