Except for a major surprise, the cyclo-cross World Championship that takes place this Sunday in Ostend (15:15, Eurosport Player) must be a duel between the two great dominators of the discipline. The Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, current champion, and the Belgian Wout van Aert share the titles in the last six years (three for each) and both face each other on a route that already in the women’s and U-23 events has called the attention, with a section through the sand of the beach included.

Both cyclists, aged 26 each, are also responsible for the fever of this discipline beyond their countries, traditional powers, due in part to their exhibitions on the road, such as those that led the Belgian from the Jumbo to win in 2020 the Milan-San Remo and the Dutch from the Alpecin the Tour of Flanders. Each fan has his favorite. “A priori, Van Aert’s bigger ‘engine’ should favor him, but Mathieu seems to be in great shape and will benefit from his technique“says a specialty legend like former world champion Sven Nys.

The two stars will steal the spotlight, despite the event’s line-up also featuring the last great mud sensation, the British Tom Pidcock, a former world champion like Stybar, Aerts, Vanthourenhout, Iserbyt … and a Felipe Orts who is presented as the great Spanish asset and the goal of being in the front group among the top ten contenders. Kevin Suárez and Ismael Esteban will complete the Spanish participation.