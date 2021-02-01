The Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, since last Sunday quadruple world champion in cyclo-cross, will now focus on road cycling until the moment of facing his great challenge of the year: obtaining the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the mountain bike modality.

Now focused on the road after putting the finishing touches on the cyclocross season, Van der Poel will sharpen his state of form from the end of the month in the Tour of the Emirates, in order to reach the Tour of Flanders one hundred percent, where he will defend the title, and the Paris Roubaix, and the one that will make its debut.

After the classic appointments it will be time to point to his dream of the 2021 season, the Tokyo Games mountain bike event, although the Alpecin Fenix ​​team will include him in the Tour de France, despite the rider’s plans being different.

“I will not go to the Tour de France reluctantly, to say that would be an exaggeration. I understand the business interests of our sponsors and it is the team that pays me my salary at the end of the month. You have to give your arm to twist, and also I am a runner who already has many privileges. There are not many teams in which three disciplines can be combined freely. It is not a punishment therefore having to participate in the Tour “, explained the world champion.

Forced to participate in the Tour, now Van der Poel’s plans are to start the French event and abandon it on the second rest day to focus on the Tokyo quote.

“I will mainly do mountain biking in the weeks leading up to the Tour de France. It is not ideal, but the Games are more important to me. Normally I can change quite well from one discipline to another, but last year I saw that my feelings on the mountain bike were diminishing because I was training less on it, “he explained.