The Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel stayed away from the podium on his return to the Mountain Bike World Cup, after concluding this Sunday seventh in the test held in the German town of Albstadt and in which the French Victor Koretzky won. After shining this course on the mud, when he was crowned world champion of cyclo-cross for the fourth time, and on the road, with his triumph at Strade Bianche, the versatile Van der Poel found himself again with mountain biking, the specialty in which aspires to hang the gold in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A goal for which the Dutchman will have to continue working hard after what was seen this Sunday in Albstadt, the inaugural test of the World Cup. And that the weekend could not have started better for Mathieu Van der Poel, that last Friday he prevailed in the short test, which makes up the starting grid. A triumph that seemed to embolden the Alpecin Fenix ​​runner who came out ready to dynamite The test from the start with a furious attack on the first lap.

But the forces did not accompany Van der Poel who, unlike most of his rivals, has barely worked a month on the mountain bike, after focusing on road tests. A circumstance that prevented the Dutchman from following the pace of the favorites midway through the third lap of the route, to finally finish 1:13 minutes behind the winner.

Quite the opposite of the young British Thomas Pidcock, another cyclist like Van der Poel capable of shining both on cyclo-cross, on the road or on a mountain bike. Pidcock, who started the test from the eleventh line of the grid, after not participating in the short test on Friday, only needed three laps to be among the best.

However, the Briton, who this year prevailed on the road in the Brabanzona Arrow and was second in the Amstel Gold Race, was left out of the fight for the podium, after finishing fifth, 29 seconds behind the winner. Who if he fought until the end for the victory was the Swiss Nino Schurter, the great dominator of the specialty, he finally had to settle for second place, after losing to Frenchman Victor Koretzky in the final sprint.

A defeat of which Schurter, winner of seven editions of the World Cup and current Olympic champion, He will try to make up for himself next week in the Czech town of Nove Mesto, a test in which both Thomas Pidcock and Mathieu Van der Poel will appear at the start.