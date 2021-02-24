The start of the Belgian classics of pavés is just around the corner. The first stop of this tour will be this Saturday with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, given the uncertainty of whether one of the great stars who was going to participate will be able to start: Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman, along with his teammates from Alpecin-Fenix, was forced to leave the UAE Tour after the first stage due to the appearance of a case of coronavirus in a member of the team’s staff.

And that is why must give negative in the relevant COVID-19 test during the week to be able to be in the race, as established by the security protocols established by the UCI and the Belgian authorities. This Wednesday the situation may be clearer when the Alpecin-Fenix ​​team announces the runners who will start on Saturday. In the event that Van der Poel appears among those chosen, the Dutchman would have passed the Last PCR test required 72 hours before the race.

“The UCI protocol prescribes that you must have a negative CRP test six days before the race, which was yesterday, and three days before, which is next Wednesday. Then there is also the Belgian protocol by which we, as organizers , we also have to submit a negative quick test for all runners entering the country less than five days before the race, which was taken on Friday. If Mathieu meets these requirements, they in principle can start on Saturday, “he explained in VTM Nieuws Thomas Van Den Spiegel, director of the organization Flanders Classics. It only remains to cross your fingers for Van der Poel to put the show on the Belgian cobblestones.