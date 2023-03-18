Extraordinary Van der Poel. The triumph in the Milan-Sanremo was enriched by the record recorded on the Poggio, covered in 5’382. A performance that pulverizes the previous record, 5’46”, set by Giorgio Furlan in 1994. Behind him were Fondriest-Jalabert in 1995 in 5’49”. But Pogacar, Ganna and Van Aert are also extraordinary with their 5’40”.

Cypress

On the Cipressa, however, the record set by Francesco Casagarande (9’36” in 2001, Pantani in 1999 only took one second more9) has held. The group of the best, drawn from the UAE, clocked 9’50”. on the 8.9 km Aurelia between Cipressa and Poggio the time was 9’35”, at an average speed of 55.721 km/h.