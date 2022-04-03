Tour of FlandersMathieu van der Poel celebrated his ultra-quick comeback after back problems in the winter with a great victory in the Tour of Flanders. Dylan van Baarle sprinted to second place and ensured a unique Dutch one-two. ,,It’s nice that Dylan is also on the podium, but winning the Tour of Flanders is already special enough.”
Daan Hakkenberg, Daniel Dwarswaard
Latest update:
03-04-22, 21:26
Mathieu van der Poel now knows the way to the podium of the Tour of Flanders like the back of his hand. Dylan van Baarle, to whom it is new, is walking a meter behind him. Van Baarle has been dreaming for years of a podium place in the largest cycling race in Belgium. An hour ago, Van der Poel and Van Baarle did not only prevent two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar from winning. They single-handedly knocked ‘Pog’ off the stage.
