The Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel, winner of the Strade Bianche, and French World Champion Julian Alaphilippe will focus on the 75th edition of the Belgian classic Through Flanders that takes place this Wednesday (2:45 pm, Eurosport 1) between Roeselare and Waregem, with a route of 184.1 kilometers. A dress rehearsal for the Tour of Flanders, second monument of the year, which will be held on Sunday with all the classicists pursuing a dream that justifies a professional career.

Van der Poel (Alpecin) will defend the title in the absence of his great Belgian rival, Wout Van der Poel, who after winning at Wevelgem is reserved for the “Ronde”, but will face important rivals, such as Alaphilippe, commanding a powerful Deceuninck that includes Davide Ballerini, Kasper Asgreen, winner in Harelbeke, and Lampaert, with two victories in the Across Flanders.

The classic specialists will face a good number of sprinters who will try to decide on the last straight. Trek Segafredo has a double trick, former world champion Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven, winners of the Kuurne Brussels and Milan San Remo respectively. UAE Emirates finds its illusions in men like Alexander Kristoff and Matteo Trentin, the BikeExchange with Michael Matthwes, and Ineos trusts the youth of the British Pidcock and the veteran Kwiatkowski.

Iván García Cortina will be Movistar’s trump card in the flamenco event. The Asturian will fine-tune his set-up for the Tour of Flanders and the Paris Roubaix on April 11. The formation of the Movistar for the Through Flanders is the one composed by Iván García Cortina, Imanol Erviti, Lluis Mas, Gonzalo Serrano, Johan Jacobs, Juri Hollmann and Mathias Norsgaard.

This 75-year-old classic takes place after the Ghent-Wevelgem and four days before the Tour of Flanders, the second great monument of the season. His route presents the 184-kilometer journey between Roeselare and Waregem. With a total of 13 small heights to overcome, the complicated and decisive part is in the last 60 kilometers with a succession of heights, especially the Taaienberg (km 127), as the first breaking point.

The long (1,100 meters) and cobbled Berg ten Houte (km 132), the Kruisberg (km 142), the Knokteberg / Côte de Trieu (km 149) and the cobblestone of Varent (km 157) they are, together with the short pavé of the Nokereberg (km 173), the other key places of a race in which the wind and the constrictions play another important role.

.- Last winners:

2019. Mathieu Van der Poel (PSB)

2018. Yves Lampaert (BEL)

2017. Yves Lampaert (BEL)

2016. Jens Debusschere (BEL)

2015. Jelle Wallays (BEL)

2014. Niki Terpstra (PSB).