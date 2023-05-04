With videoBBB leader Caroline van der Plas refused to attend the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Senate. According to her, that does not mean that the party no longer supports Ukraine, but she thought it was inappropriate that he came on commemoration of death.

Van der Plas’ tweet last night, in which she announced that she would not be at the Ukrainian president’s speech, caused quite a stir. According to her, it is ‘not appropriate’ for Zelensky to visit the Netherlands on Remembrance Day.

It resulted in a deluge of – largely angry – reactions to Van der Plas. For example, fellow MP Ruben Brekelmans (VVD) tweeted: “You may find the timing unfortunate, but boycotting a friendly head of state is really going very far.”

According to Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, Zelensky’s arrival on Remembrance Day is ‘mere coincidence’. “It has to do with a very intensive schedule that he ends. He visits a number of capitals and such visits come in a relatively short period of time.” See also China: "Chained to tables"

The fact that Caroline van der Plas did not attend Zelensky’s speech in the Senate because of the ‘unfortunate date’ was not a message that the party no longer supports Ukraine. © Brunopress



No regrets

Van der Plas herself does not regret her decision. She tells this site that it particularly bothers her that Zelensky draws attention away from the annual commemoration of the dead in the House of Representatives, which takes place in the morning at the List of Honor of the Fallen and in Nieuwspoort.

“I want to be very clear about it,” says Van der Plas. “We have commemorations here on May 4. If Zelensky comes to speak at another location in The Hague at that time, I think that is an unfortunate date!” She doesn’t want to undermine Zelensky’s position. “He also fights for the freedom of our country, of Europe,” said Van der Plas. “If Putin can walk into Ukraine, he can walk into Poland.”

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies See also After a party full of alcohol and drugs, H. woman (51) drove into ruins: "Still have to pee in the bathtub" Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Pro-Ukraine

She finds it annoying that all kinds of accusations are thrown at her. “We should not go all out: she is pro-Putin, she will be paid by the Russians, he is Jewish and is not allowed to come. That is all completely separate from each other, and makes no sense.”

She therefore does not see it as a message to Ukraine that she did not come. Since the Provincial Council elections, the BBB has become a significant power factor in our country. “We have always supported Ukraine. We have always voted pro-Ukraine. But I just don’t agree with this date, it’s not more than that.”

Incidentally, she sees her position as leader of the BBB still unchanged, even after the election win. “We are not the largest in the senate yet. The old members of the Senate are still there. And even then, as a representative of the people, I can just share my opinion.” See also Musicians get rid of their songs to secure their income

Read all about the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Netherlands in our Liveblog.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Catshuis. The president has traveled abroad more often in recent months. It is the first time that he visits the Netherlands. © ANP



Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about politics here: