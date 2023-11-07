PodcastCaroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​is again critical of Pieter Omtzigt. According to Van der Plas, the NSC leader does not realize how many jobs will be lost if the livestock herd is quickly reduced, as Omtzigt wants. Van der Plas still wants to be in a cabinet with him, but does not have ‘total Pieter adoration’, she emphasizes in the special election edition of the Politics Dichtbij podcast.