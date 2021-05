Cycling The Dutchman made a good long break to win at Canale, where he arrived a few seconds ahead of the peloton Taco Van der Hoorn celebrates his triumph in the third stage of the Giro. / reuters

The Dutchman Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarch√©) concluded a long escape to win the third stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling, this Monday, in Canale, where he arrived a few seconds ahead of the peloton.

Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) kept the leader’s pink jersey after this third day in Piedmont.