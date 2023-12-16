The 38-year-old made his motorsport debut in 2003, having achieved the highest possible performance as a kart driver by winning the world championship in 2002.

After successes in Formula 3, he became champion of the World Series by Renault in 2008 and won races in GP2, as Formula 2 was called at the time. He tested for several Formula 1 teams, including Super Aguri and Force India, and in 2013 he made his F1 debut with the Caterham team for which he raced 19 Grands Prix.

A year later, he became a test driver for the Sauber team, for whom he would compete in F1 again in 2015. However, the Swiss team broke the contract with Van der Garde shortly before the start of the season.

Giedo returned to action in 2017 racing in endurance racing and immediately winning the European championship in the LMP2 class. He then raced for many years for Racing Team Netherlands, with which he became WEC champion in the LMP2 Pro / Am class in 2021.

For the past two years, he has raced in IMSA and finished on the podium at classics such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. He also won another WEC race in 2023.

Today he announced the end of his racing career.

“I had the privilege of following my passion since childhood. It was a fantastic time. I became a two-time world champion and was able to realize my dream: reaching Formula 1,” said Van Der Garde.

“I am grateful to everyone who has participated in my career and helped me, especially my parents, my father-in-law and my wife Denise. Without them I could not have done what I have done.”

“Even though I was still competitive in every race last year, I would like to spend more time with Denise and our three children. I have also become increasingly active as an entrepreneur and investor, and as an F1 commentator for Viaplay. I also want to have more time for this. I therefore look back on my competitive life with pride and look to the future with great pleasure!”.