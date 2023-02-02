The crisis emergency shelter for asylum seekers must remain open longer than April 1. That is what State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum Affairs) asked the mayors of the Security Council. Many mayors agree.
Furthermore, in an extra consultation between the minister and the 25 mayors, the so-called third-country nationals were discussed. These are refugees from Ukraine who do not originally come from there. It concerns about 4700 people. The scheme they fall under expires at the beginning of March and the mayors have asked to extend the scheme to prevent them from being taken to the streets. Van der Burg is positive about this proposal, he said.
There is a serious shortage of shelters. Asylum centers are overcrowded and there is no house available for people who are allowed to stay. More asylum seekers are expected to come to the Netherlands in the coming months, while the number of reception places is declining. That is why Van der Burg is diligently looking for more shelter.
