UpdateThe decision to stop the reception of so-called third-country nationals from Ukraine from Monday will continue, says State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum). He thus responds to a letter received from the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG), which demanded clarity about the reception of foreign Ukrainians.

The cabinet announced earlier this week that the reception of third-country nationals will end next week. It concerns about 2200 people who fled from Ukraine when Russia invaded that country, but do not have Ukrainian nationality. This concerns, for example, foreigners who studied or worked in Ukraine.

Third-country nationals have gone to court to prevent them from having to leave the shelter. In two cases they were ruled against, but in one case the court in The Hague decided that only Europe can stop the protection of third country nationals. The State Secretary will appeal because 'we need clarity from the Council of State'.

According to Van der Burg, the ‘notification’ will simply take place on Monday that the reception of third-country nationals will stop. “That is not the same as that people are already obliged to leave, because that is 28 days after the notification and by then we will have clarity,” he says. In the meantime, third-country nationals can also apply for asylum or a work or study visa to avoid having to leave the Netherlands.

In its letter to Van der Burg, the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) demanded clarity at the latest on Friday at noon on whether so-called third-country nationals from Ukraine may be received. She wanted to prevent ‘municipalities from being held responsible for irreversible decisions’.

The State Secretary said on Tuesday after consultation with the 25 mayors of the Security Council that this group of 2,200 has little chance of being granted asylum. Chairman Wouter Kolff then said that municipalities will inform third-country nationals on Monday that they are no longer allowed to stay in municipal shelters. Mayors are afraid that many people of this group will then disappear into illegality.

According to Van der Burg, it had long been clear that the reception of third-country nationals would come to an end. “Everyone already knew on March 4 that it would end on September 4, so the third-country nationals cannot say: we did not see it coming”.

Despite Wednesday’s ruling, the Ministry of Justice and Security still intends to end the reception of third-country nationals as of September 4. According to a spokesman, the ruling has ‘no suspensory effect for the entire group of third-country nationals’. The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) is appealing against the ruling.

Dutch Council for Refugees believes that third-country nationals from Ukraine should be able to stay in the Netherlands for the time being, now that the court has ruled against the government. A case is still pending at the Council of State about the lifting of the protection. "Withdrawing the reception of third-country nationals without a decision about whether the Netherlands is allowed to do this is a recipe for chaos," said a spokesperson. The organization says that the consequences 'for municipalities, the asylum chain and especially for third-country nationals themselves' cannot be foreseen if the protection is lifted now and that it must be restored later.