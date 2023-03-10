There were plenty of Dutch people to admire in the first legs of the eighth finals of the Europe and Conference League. Players with an Eredivisie past also came into action. A small overview of the matches played on the European fields.

Since this season, John van den Brom has been head coach at the Polish Lech Poznan. In the qualifications for the Champions League, things went wrong after just one round. But in the Conference League, Van den Brom is almost in the quarterfinals. The 2-0 victory over Djurgardens in Sweden was already the fifteenth European match for his team.

Mark Flek is active in Europe with his SC Freiburg this season and is certainly not doing it wrong. But against superpower Juventus it was something else. The Italians dominated the entire game and the Germans can be happy that it only became 1-0 for the home team. There is still everything to play for in the return.

Angel Di Maria scores against Mark Flek. © REUTERS



In the intermediate round of the Europa League, Sevilla was still too strong for PSV, and Fenerbahçe also had to believe it in the first leg of the eighth finals. The Turks were entitled to more, but must make up for a 2-0 deficit in Istanbul. Former NEC player Ferdi Kadioglu played the entire match, as did Nemanja Gudelj.

In the first session of European matches of the eighth finals, several matches were scheduled with a Dutch touch. In view of the coefficient ranking, Sporting Lisbon-Arsenal stood out. The Portuguese, with Jeremiah St. Juste, must continue to keep up with the Eredivisie. With today’s draw (2-2), everything is still possible.

The 'Union derby' was a spectacular match. Union Berlin knocked out Ajax in the previous round, but the Germans had a hard time against the Belgian Union. Yorbe Vertessen, who left PSV for Belgium this winter on a rental basis, scored the 1-2. Former Feyeno player Bart Nieuwkoop was important in the 2-3. The goal-rich game ended nicely with the late equalizer of the home team: 3-3. Union Berlin thus came back from behind three (!) times.

Yorbe Vertessen makes the 1-2. © AP



AS Roma can already smell the quarterfinals due to the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad. Georginio Wijnaldum played the last half hour, Rick Karsdorp was on the field from start to finish.

RSC Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s European dream is still alive, the Belgians held their own against Villarreal (1-1) in the Conference League at home.





Statistics Europe and Conference League



Statistics Europe and Conference League

