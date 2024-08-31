Botic van de Zandschulp was unable to follow up his stunt against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. The 28-year-old Dutchman lost in the third round on Saturday in three sets to Briton Jack Draper: 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Van de Zandschulp caused a sensation in New York on Friday by eliminating Alcaraz in three sets. The world number 74 then faced the British number 25 of the WTA ranking. It was the first time that the players had faced each other.

For Van de Zandschulp, reaching the third round in New York was the best result at a Grand Slam since he reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2022. In 2021, the Dutchman reached the quarterfinals at the US Open. Then he lost to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Sloppy storage

Van de Zandschulp immediately had chances on Draper’s serve on the Grandstand, the third court of Flushing Meadows, but was unable to capitalize on them. The Briton did strike on his second break point. Van de Zandschulp then fought his way back into the match, but a sloppy serve was fatal to him again. The Briton then took the first set.

In the second set, Van de Zandschulp was also unable to use a break point. He then helped Draper to a break by hitting a double fault at the decisive moment. The Briton received two set points on the Dutchman’s serve, which Van de Zandschulp still cleared, but he then did use his second set point on his own serve.

Third set

Van de Zandschulp started the third set a bit more aggressively and forced three break points. Draper showed his best game at those moments and still won the game. With two double faults in a row, Van de Zandschulp also gave his opponent the break in the third set at 2-2. Due to a weak service, Draper even extended the lead to 5-2 and was able to continue the match.

then serve.

The Briton will face Czech tennis player Tomas Machac in the fourth round. He defeated Belgian David Goffin in three sets: 6-3 6-1 6-2.

Djokovic

Things weren’t going well for Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open either. The second-seeded defending champion from Serbia lost in four sets to Australian Alexei Popyrin: 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Djokovic won the American Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time last year. That was his 24th Grand Slam title and so far his last. The 37-year-old Serb did win Olympic gold at the Paris Games earlier this month.