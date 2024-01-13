Tennis player Botic van de Zandschulp did not manage to cause a big surprise at the Australian Open. In the first round of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, he lost 6-4 7-5 6-3 to the Italian Jannik Sinner, the number 4 in the world. The match in the Rod Laver Arena, the main stadium of the Australian Open, lasted 2 hours and 34 minutes.