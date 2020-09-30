Donny van de Beek has been, so far, Manchester United’s star signing in this summer market. However, this has not earned him a place in the eleven in his first games. The Dutchman has only started in the cup match against Luton, while in the Premier He started from the bench in the defeat against Crystal Palace (1-3), where he scored the only goal for United, and in the victory against Brighton (2-3). However, what happened in this last game has infuriated Sjaak Swart, the player’s agent and Ajax legend. “I couldn’t do it, come in with just four minutes left. Better leave me seated.”. The reason for your anger? Donny replaced Anthony Martial in the 90th minute of the game.

Sjaak Swart, top left, in the Camp Nou box with Johan Cruyff and Ronald Koeman.

FERNANDO ZUERAS (DIARIO AS)



The performance of Van de Beek, although brief, was decisive, as he was a fundamental part of forcing the penalty that Bruno Fernandes would be in charge of converting in the final 2-3. “I must say: he did three good things. The penalty, where the goal comes from, came from him”, Swart told the Dutch media Voetbal primeur. The agent was clearly annoyed with the lack of opportunities the 23-year-old midfielder is facing: “Substitute, I don’t like it at all.”

The red devils finally took the victory, but suffered greatly. Brighton deserved more and enjoyed multiple occasions to have even achieved victory, and Swart also referred to this: “Under normal conditions they should have lost 7-1. Five shots to the post, Brighton … They have a good team, but that shouldn’t happen to Manchester United.” Be that as it may, Solskjaer’s men took the victory in discount and added their first three points of the season.

New opportunity, against Tottenham

Van de Beek, meanwhile, will have a new opportunity to make his debut as a starter in the Premier on October 4 at Old Trafford against Tottenham. Before, this Wednesday 30 they play again against Brighton (8:45 pm), this time in a match corresponding to the fourth round of the League Cup. At the moment, although he has not had too many, he has taken advantage of his minutes, actively participating in two goals, one scored and the other provoked. However, The United board has not paid 45 million euros to Ajax for a shock from the bench, if not that Van de Beek should lead the Mancunian attacks together with Bruno Fernandes.