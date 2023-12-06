FC Barcelona will have a presence in the market after the club’s recent losses due to injury. One of the most worrying cases is that of Gavi, where the board and Xavi differ in positions. The Barcelona management considers that the coach has enough options in the center of the field to not suffer the loss of Gavi, while the coach affirms that the season is long and increasingly exhausting, which is why he requests the arrival of a midfielder in winter. Thus, the newspaper Sport reports that in the last few hours an old target of the club has been offered to the Blaugrana for the next market, Donny Van de Beek.
The Dutchman does not exist for Ten Hag within Manchester United and he wants to leave the club as soon as possible, thus, through his agent, the former Ajax has offered to join Barcelona, knowing that the club requires a piece to cover Gavi’s absence. At the moment the team has not made a decision, it is true that Donny was a player who was close to signing for the Catalans several years ago, however, today he is not even the shadow of what he was at Ajax.
Regarding the market margin that Gavi has occupied after his terrible knee fracture, the team decided to use its salary margin to close the registration of Vitor Roque, since Lewandowski’s drop in level is worrying, which is why they are going to take direct competition of great weight, while the arrival of a midfielder is still valid but far from being a priority.
