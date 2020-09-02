While Manchester look at Barcelona for what the City can do throughout the Messi case, absolute protagonist of the football world in the last week, in a part of the city United has practically confirmed its first signing of the summer just two weeks to start the new Premier League. The name is Donny Van de Beek, 23-year-old Dutchman, who will arrive at Old Trafford in exchange for 45 million euros.

It is the first signing, but it will not be the last. There is a lack of market for Red Devils keep moving. However, his big goal was and still is Jadon sancho, star of Dortmund, but the more than 100 million transfers still do not agree to English and Germans. They also seek reinforcements in other liness, like defense, where the name of Dayot Upamecano it has sounded louder than usual in recent days.

The signing of Van de Beek, yes, it is the confirmation of the direction that the set of Old trafford since the arrival of Ole Günnar Solskjaer: young and good.

Van de beek is to spare known in European football, especially after his magnificent season with the Ajax in 2019, reaching the Champions semi-finals League, to the point that it rang for him Real Madrid. The Dutch midfielder, according to British information, has asked wear number 34 as a tribute to his former partner Nouri, with whom he coincided in the Ajax quarry, who has been in a coma three years. Until the suspension of the Dutch championship due to the coronavirus, Van de Beek had ten goals and eleven assists between all competitions.

The Manchester United reform started in winter with the arrival of the Portuguese Bruno fernandes and continued with the recovery of Paul Pogba, that resurfaced from being almost apart and is negotiating the renovation good performance in the second half of the season. After confirming your offensive trident with Martial, Greenwood and Rashford as one of the most effective in the Premier League, reforms continue at the base of the team. For example, it also returned Dean henderson of his loan, renewed his contract for several seasons and threatens to take ownership of De Gea.