It’s no secret that Jean-Claude Van Damme He is an eccentric person. This actor and martial arts expert was an action movie star in the 80s and 90s, with films like Human target, Kickboxer either Street Fighter, the last battle: overproduction to the greater glory of his ego where his instability began to be noticed (in this case due to excessive cocaine abuse). In subsequent years his fame has waned, but he remains a very recognizable figure.

Van Damme continues to expand his chaotic filmography with low-budget, action-style films. Kill them all (which had a sequel last year). Now he usually works in Europe, and in fact he has just premiered in France Le Jardinier. What he didn’t use to do so much was use social networks, but this has changed in the last few hours: his previous post dates back to the summer of 2024, and the one before this from 2023, and above all the confessional nature of these new tweets is surprising.

The Belgian seems to have had an attack of sincerity, which today has his followers very worried. Wanting to put to rest any doubts at the outset, Van Damme began one of his last posts by saying that “he had not been hacked”. Next: “I simply do not pay my employees their salaries. I love giving all my money to Alena, only Alena. I don’t support my children, I don’t train. I don’t eat, I don’t sleep. That’s why I do bad movies one after another. I don’t know why I’m doing this?”

I am not hacked. I am just not paying my employees their salaries. I love to give all my money to Alena. Only Alena. I do not support my children. I do not train. I do not eat. I do not sleep. That’s how I am making bad movies one after another. I do not know why I am doing this?… — Jean-Claude Van Damme (@JCVD) January 19, 2025

Van Damme asserts that if he makes bad films it is because he does not train, and also makes a very strange reference to Alena Kaverina. Kaverina was his partner (something that caused a lot of talk due to the large age difference between them), and it is assumed that they had broken up in 2016, so the money Van Damme refers to must be that of some breakup agreement at the time. that arrived. The actor uses this for another post where he blames himself for not spending the money he earns on better causes.

“I bought a yacht for 4 billion dollars but I can’t donate more than 4 dollars to poor animal shelters. “My money is only mine and I only spend it with Alena Kaverina.” This tweet continues with a “yup yup” followed by a “Old Oak whiskey”, inevitably making one think that Van Damme was not sober when he wrote all this. Kaverina, on the other hand, has also recently appeared posing in another tweet.

I bought a yacht for $4,000,000 million US dollars but I can not donate more than $4 USD to poor animal shelters. My money is only mine and to spend over miss Alena Kaverina yup yup #jcvd #whiskey Old Oak Whiskey — Jean-Claude Van Damme (@JCVD) January 20, 2025

The general feeling is that the actor is going through some kind of crisis, leading to these disturbing outbursts. Although, why not, it could also be a community manager vengeful, who has used his access to Van Damme’s profile to sink his image. The loudest thing in that sense has been how Van Damme’s account has also wanted to spoil one of his most recent milestones.

That is, when a little over 10 years ago he starred in an advertisement for Volvo that went viral due to Van Damme’s physical delivery, stretching his legs while perched on two trucks. According to the actor (or whoever is using his profile), this was a setup, and the credit doesn’t go to him. He also has evidence, such as a video showing that it was someone posing as Van Damme.

Video #1 in 2013 @VolvoTrucks hired Forsman & Bodenfors to create the epic split commercial. It was @AlainMoussi who performed the epic split, not me as I can’t do the splits since many years ago! Soon I will post the original footage of the real performance by mr. Alain Moussi… pic.twitter.com/5enVAS6NwE — Jean-Claude Van Damme (@JCVD) January 19, 2025

“In 2013 Volvo hired Forsman and Bodenfors to create this epic ad. Was Alain Moussi Whoever did the stunt, not me, I haven’t been able to do those things for years. So I upload the original footage of Alain Moussi’s actual performance. I feel have lied all these years.” To what new extremes will this sincericide take?

