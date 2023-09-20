with summaryFC Antwerp’s first appearance ever in the Champions League ended as coach Mark van Bommel and sporting director Marc Overmars may have feared: a hopeless 5-0 against FC Barcelona that wants to return to the European top after several tough, bad years.



September 19 2023

At Barcelona they cheered quietly after the draw. In the past two seasons, the team failed to survive the group stage for the first time since 2000. Bayern Munich (twice in a row), Benfica and Internazionale proved to be too strong, but a group with Porto, Shaktar Donetsk and FC Antwerp should not be a problem for the Spanish champion.

And a debut against the completely inexperienced Belgian champion in their own, somewhat strange home – in the Olympic stadium where only 41,000 people came to watch on late Tuesday evening – suited Barça well to build European confidence. After 22 minutes the huge difference between both teams was already visible on the scoreboard: 3-0.

“It will be a difficult match. Barcelona is recovering well after several difficult years, and we have no experience at this level,” predicted Marc Overmars in the afternoon, before the traditional lunch of the Flemish delegation with Barça president Joan Laporta. Overmars was there as a player in 2000 when the Blaugranas were defeated in the group stage and went through the same crisis as in recent years. Barça coach Xavi was his colleague on the field at the time, just like Mark van Bommel’s was years later.

Kindergarten

After more than twenty minutes of football, Van Bommel and Xavi exchanged some interesting facts on the sidelines. The match had already been decided, the Catalans led 2-0 thanks to goals from Joao Felix and Lewandowski. As if the Dutchman asked his Catalan colleague to have some leniency with the young kindergarten class with whom he traveled to Europe for the first time.

Little can and should be expected or demanded from FC Antwerp, with the Dutch Janssen, Ekkelenkamp and Wijndal in the starting line-up against Barça and Kerk as a substitute, given the extremely poor Belgian history in the Champions League. Last season, Club Brugge was only the third club from Belgium to survive the group stage since the creation of the Champions League in 1992. Club then had no chance against Benfica in the eighth finals. See also Siblings | Many have been kicked or hit by their siblings as children - Is that normal?

The blue Antwerp, which has never played at this highest European level before, could not pose any danger on the somewhat chilly hill of Montjuïc – the Camp Nou is being thoroughly renovated – against a Barça that strengthened itself well this summer in the last transfer days with the two Joao’s, the Portuguese Felix and Cancelo.

Both immediately won a starting place, alongside other permanent players such as Lewandowski, Gavi, Christensen, Ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman, the undisputed conductor of Xavi’s Barça, was the basis for Lewandowski’s 2-0 with a tight pass. Joao Felix had already opened the scoring after 11 minutes. An own goal by Bataille made it 3-0 after 22 minutes and heralded a pleasant evening for the home club.

After less than an hour, De Jong and Gavi were allowed to rest; Xavi needs them for tougher jobs in the competition; Gavi had just made it 4-0. And the substitutions did not prevent the Blaugranas, with a wider selection than in recent years, from making Antwerp’s debut even more bitter, with Joao Felix’s second goal. A second convincing 5-0 after Saturday’s in the competition against Betis. And FC Antwerp learned a wise lesson for the upcoming matches against Shaktar and Porto.

Match center

• Check the complete Champions League program here.



view important updates See also Football Europe's biggest girls' and women's soccer tournament once again captures Helsinki - Stadi Cup record number of participants 90’+4′ End of second half 83′ Arbnor Muja is replaced by Anthony Valencia 76′ João Cancelo is replaced by Sergi Roberto 73′ Jelle Bataille is replaced by Gyrano Kerk 68′ João Félix is ​​replaced by Lamine Yamal 68′ Raphinha is replaced by Ferran Torres 66′ 5-0 GOAL by João Félix! And there’s number five! João Félix nods right and makes the evening for Antwerp even more painful.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. 45′ Second half kicked off 45’+2′ End of first half 36′ Yellow card for Gavi The nineteen-year-old midfielder receives the first yellow card of the match. He prevents Keita from breaking out quickly. 28′ See also Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses Russian people: 'Things are being kept silent' Antwerp is also trying to find a solution. Wijndal looks for the one-two with Janssen, but the striker’s bounce is too hard. 22′ 3-0 Own goal by Jelle Bataille! Things are going from bad to worse for the Belgian champion. A cross from Raphina flutters through Bataille just in his own goal. Antwerp must have imagined the Champions League debut differently and must watch out for a harsh punishment.



Statistics

Line-up

