It is trust that drives this action. It is a concept that is often underestimated in football. Yet this action – Mühren’s cross, Van Basten’s shot, all this perfection that unfolds before our eyes – is imbued with trust, it drips trust, it is there to testify to us that without trust in others the world would be a bad place. , frequented by people who miss the steps and clear their shots or – even worse – not even try them, out of sloth or discouragement.