Raymond van Barneveld (56) has become the next victim of the incredible darts fairy tale called Luke Littler (16). The English prodigy always saw the five-time world champion as an idol, but showed absolutely no mercy. Van Barneveld, who was in the eighth finals of the Darts World Cup for the first time in six years, was sent home 4-1. “I didn't throw that bad at all, but this is not normal.”

