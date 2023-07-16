Estadão Contenti

07/15/2023 – 21:37

An accident on the night of this Friday, the 14th, involving a truck and a Bahia Health Department van left six dead on the BR-116, near the city of Serrinha, in the interior of the State. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the collision, of the lateral type, killed five people at the scene. Another was rescued, but could not resist and died in the hospital.

According to the prefecture of Valente, a city about 250 kilometers from Salvador, the van collided with the truck when returning with patients from the capital of Bahia to the municipality. The accident occurred practically at the end of the journey, when there was just over 1 hour left of the almost 4 hours of travel.

“In this moment of pain and consternation, the City Hall of Valente, through Mayor Ubaldino Amaral and his team, comes to express its regret and condolences to the bereaved families”, said the municipal management, in a note published on social networks.

Among the victims was a public official. “(He was) a dedicated driver and committed to the care and well-being of those he transported,” said the post.

Another victim was identified as soccer referee Joelson Batista. "We mourn the death of Joelson, an esteemed member of our community and a great referee", wrote Liga Desportiva Valentense, also in a publication on social networks.
























