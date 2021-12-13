Only officiality was missing, and today it has arrived. The Van Amersfoort Racing team, after announcing its entry into the next Formula 3 championship, will also take part in the next Formula 2 season by taking over the slot vacated by the HWA Racelab team.

The announcement did not leave any surprise and came just days before the start of the Formula 2 end-of-season tests to be held in Abu Dhabi from 16 to 18 December.

“Having recently announced our entry into the FIA ​​F3 Championship, it is with pleasure that we also announce our entry into the FIA ​​F2 Championship,” said Van Amersfoort Racing CEO Rob Niessink.

“We are very proud and consider this step as an important milestone in the long history of our team. It will be a challenge that we will not take lightly and see” our “cars leave the pit lane for the first time during the next post tests. -seasonal season in Abu Dhabi will be a great time for us ”.

“I want to thank Bruno Michel and HWA RACELAB for their support in making this possible.”

“I am delighted to welcome Van Amersfoort Racing to the championship,” said F2 CEO Bruno Michel. “I am sure it will be a great addition to our grid, also in light of their presence in Formula 3 from next year”.

“Getting into F2 is always a challenge, but their experience and professionalism will undoubtedly help them to quickly become familiar with the category. I would like to take this opportunity to thank HWA RACELAB for their collaboration over the past two seasons, and wish them every success in their next challenges. “

The COO of the HWA RACELAB team, Martin Marx, wished to greet the organizers of the series at the end of a two-year period lacking in satisfactions: “I would like to thank the FIA ​​Formula 2 and its staff, as well as the other teams for the always fair competition. thank our drivers and team members for their great commitment! Last but not least, our thanks go out to all our partners for their strong support over the past two years. We wish Van Amersfoort Racing every luck. “