Former Prime Minister Dries van Agt has canceled his membership of the CDA. He is dissatisfied with the party’s too pro-Israel course, he said in a statement.











In the statement, Van Agt writes that he can no longer tolerate the CDA’s ‘mercilessness towards the Palestinian people’.

He denounces that the party voted several times against motions calling for support for the Palestinians. The vote of the CDA was decisive in this. “The voting behavior of the CDA faction has hit me raw,” he writes.

90-year-old Van Agt has been critical of the way the CDA views the Palestinian issue for some time. In 2017 he no longer voted for the party, but for GroenLinks.