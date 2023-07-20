The Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will not take the start of stage 18 of the Tour de France and abandons the test to attend the birth of his daughter, the Jumbo team reported this Thursday, a day after its leader, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, sentenced the general. The decision was made last Tuesday night, after the time trial in which he was third and in which Vingegaard achieved an important lead in the general with respect to the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, which was confirmed a day later in the last alpine stage in Courchevel. “It is a strange feeling, but not a dilemma, the decision has been easy to make. I have always said that she would come home when my wife told me that she needs me. That moment has come. My teammates understand the decision and support me 100%”, says the cyclist in a video released by Jumbo on social networks.

The Belgian, very combative since the start of the Tour in Bilbao, regretted that he was unable to score a tenth stage victory on the Tour, despite having been in the top three four times, second twice and third as many times. But it has been one of the props for Vingegaard to go, except for a serious accident, to revalidate the title achieved last year. The Dane had claimed that Van Aert would be by his side whenever he needed him. The two riders embraced warmly in Courchevel.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.