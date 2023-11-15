He is the first, very heavy foreigner who will race the 2024 Giro d’Italia: at the start of the inaugural stage from Venaria Reale (Turin) on Saturday 4 May there will be Wout Van Aert, one of the Fab Four of world cycling. The 29-year-old Flemish rider from Jumbo-Visma, winner of the Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo in 2020, confirmed Gazzetta’s anticipation during his participation in the Giro de Rigo in Colombia, the event organized by Rigoberto Uran. Van Aert was greeted with enormous warmth and was surprised by this extraordinary welcome. Then he told the Colombian media: “My big goal for 2024 will be the Giro d’Italia. It’s no secret that I love Italy, for its environment, its gastronomy and for the affection and character of the people “. He had only competed in five Tours de France so far. In addition to him, the participation in the pink race of Filippo Ganna, Van Aert’s friend-rival, is certain: theirs will be a total challenge, starting with the two time trials for almost 70 km (Foligno-Perugia, 37 km, and Castiglione delle Stiviere -Desenzano, 31 km), flat and very fast.

Numbers But Van Aert isn’t coming to the Giro to just win stages and time trials: he will be the sole leader of Jumbo-Visma, with Vingegaard focused on his hat-trick at the Tour de France, before dedicating himself to the Paris Olympics (road race and time trial). It is very likely that Van Aert will skip the Tour precisely to arrive fresher at the Games. With a route of 42,900 meters of altitude, 20% less than 2023, for his team Van Aert can also try his hand at the general classification for the first time: the Dutch coaches say he can finish in the top five. Of course, the Flemish Mont Ventoux mode will be needed: do you remember his extraordinary escape with the double climb of the Giant of Provence at the 2021 Tour? Well, this is Van Aert. And we are thrilled to see him on the Italian roads that he loves so much. The 107th Giro will end on Sunday 26 May in Rome after 21 stages and 3321 kilometres.