The presence of Wout van Aert at Paris-Roubaix still remains a question mark, when the Queen of the Classics is only 6 days away. The 27-year-old Belgian from Jumbo-Visma was forced to skip Flanders – later won by archrival Van Aert – on April 3 due to Covid. Now Van Aert is training in Spain in the Calpe area, but the team remains very cautious about his participation in the Hell of the North. The general manager of Jumbo Visma explained it in an interview granted to Het Nieuwsblad: “With our medical staff we have decided to move with extreme caution because we do not know the long-term effects of Covid. The heart, muscle metabolism, lungs: the whole organism can be affected by the effects of this virus. For this reason, before making any decision, we will carry out in-depth tests “. On Thursday it is expected that Van Aert will do the reconnaissance with his companions and then they will sum up.