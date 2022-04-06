Green light for the resumption of training for Wout van Aert, who on Friday, when he had made official the renunciation of the Tour of Flanders due to Covid, had thrown his Belgium into despair. Already first in Het Nieuwsblad and in Harelbeke, Wout had to watch as a spectator the second triumph in the Ronde of archrival Van der Poel. The fact that Van Aert has now resumed training does not mean that he will be at the start of the Amstel, where therefore he will not defend the title: too soon. The hope, at this point, is to be back in time for the Paris-Roubaix match on Sunday 17 April. Although, in this sense, the Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst ‘warned’ him from a distance: “After the Coronavirus, the body needs time to recover, it must not be strained too soon. For me, his chances of making the Roubaix should be zero ”.