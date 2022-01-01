Always wins. Wout van Aert does not stop even on New Year’s Eve and puts in a row the seventh victory out of seven races disputed in cyclocross this season, he who has been 3 times world champion in specialties while currently the great rival Mathieu Van der Poel he is stopped in the pits due to physical problems. Van Aert, a 27-year-old Belgian from Jumbo-Visma, has signed the Grand Prix Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium. According to the British Pidcock, who was leading up to two laps from the end and who had detached Van Aert, also taking advantage of the fact that the Belgian had had to change a shoe. But then his comeback left no way out for his rivals.