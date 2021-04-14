The Arrow of Brabant (15:30, Eurosport1) opens the Ardennes Classics. A 201 km test dotted with heights in which A good part of the elite classics in the peloton will be measured against a clear favorite, Wout van Aert. Without Van der Poel and Alaphilippe, the Belgian from the Jumbo will once again be the most closely guarded rider. “The race is perfectly adapted to its characteristics”, says Arthur van Dongen, director of a Jumbo that will also line up Nathan van Hooydonck, a 26-year-old cyclist who is the nephew of Edwyg van Hooydonck, winner of the race in 1995.

Among his great rivals, the presence of Richard Carapaz in an Ineos with the young Pidcock is striking. The Deceuninck of Senechal, Cavagna and Lampaert, Van Avermaet and Jungels (Ag2r), Colbrelli and Teuns (Bahrain), Laporte (Cofidis), Stuyven (Trek), Vanmarcke (Israel) or Trentin (UAE) will be other applicants of a test that will not have any Spanish who will succeed Óscar Freire, the only one who has managed to win three times in a row (2005, 2006 and 2007).

Van Vleuten, Movistar’s trump card

Movistar will not be present in the men’s event, but it will attract a lot of attention in the women’s event (from 11:15 on the Eurosport app) due to the presence of Annemiek van Vleuten. The Dutchwoman comes from winning Through Flanders and the Tour of Flanders, and will be one of the wheels to follow along with her compatriot Chantal van den Broek-Blaak. There will be Spanish women here: Gloria Rodríguez will accompany Van Vleuten at the Movistar, Ane Santesteban will be at the BikeExchange, Eider Merino at the Monex, and Mireia Benito and Mireia Trias at the Massi.