They parted ways at the end of January on the sand at the Ostend Beach Cyclo-Cross World Championship and will meet again on Saturday on the gravel of the Tuscan roads: Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert resume their duel at the Strade Bianche, the first classic of March.

“They are the two main favorites,” conceded the world champion, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, winner of the 2019 edition, “but there are many great names at the start.” And it says well because so many classic men (Jakob Fuglsang, Greg Van Avermaet or Michal Kwiatkowski) as Grand Tour runners, the Colombian Egan bernal or the slovenian Tadej pogacar, the last winners of the Tour de France, will be present.

Reigning champion, Van Aert begins his season on the road after three weeks of training at altitude in Tenerife. “I have felt good, especially last week, and I come to the Strade Bianche with a good feeling. I think I’m ready, ”announced the Belgian, who won last season in early August in sweltering heat.

This year, the weather forecast is uncertain and there may even be rain. Something that does not worry the Belgian, increasingly comfortable (third in 2018 and 2019) in the ‘sterrati’ of Tuscany, the 63 kilometers of white roads spread over the 184-kilometer route. “It will depend on the abundance of the rain, if the dust disappears or not. The slopes are a little better than last summer, there are fewer potholes.

A newcomer



Current cyclo-cross world champion after beating Van Aert, Van der Poel has limited experience in the Italian race, where he has only participated once (fifteenth in 2020). But his power, his skill and his offensive sense attract everyone’s attention, and the Dutchman aims for the next classics (Milan-San Remo and cobblestone races), which Van Aert, his eternal rival, also wants.

Devilish, the Strade Bianche is a newcomer, just in its fifteenth edition. But it widely seduces runners and fans alike, until its prestigious arrival at the end of a final ramp that leads to Piazza del Campo in the heart of Siena. “It’s a magnificent setting,” says Van Aert. “Even the reconnaissance is very nice to do, I love this race,” confirms Alaphilippe, who, although he says that he is still not in his best condition, shows a promising level.