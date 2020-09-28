Wout van Aert He went to the Imola World Cup with the challenge of achieving a double that was not seen since Indurain and Olano in Duitama 1995. And the Belgian did it, but in silver. His second position in the clock seemed to satisfy him with the superiority shown by Italian Filippo Ganna, but yesterday’s in the distance test did not: “It is a disappointment, second place is painful. I was in the shape I wanted and a great job was done, but the meters Alaphilippe took were decisive. It was a hard blow ”.

Such was his favoritism that the Belgian team ran completely on the defensive, even Van Aert himself admitted that when he was seen in a cut in the penultimate ascent with Landa, Urán and Nibali, decided “not to give it continuity and to be more conservative”. A lot of pressure for someone who was making his debut in a road World Cup, although it is also true that few ‘rookies’ know what it is like to have carried the rainbow three times for their triumphs in cyclocross.

His performance was widely followed in Belgium, who dreamed of seeing the 26-year-old phenomenon on top of the podium. And even a great controversy was mounted because, in the pursuit of Alaphilippe in the last kilometers, it was considered that his partner Roglic should have helped him more. Van Aert rejected the argument (“I think it was emptied,” he said) and Roglic himself said: “I gave it my all, I would rather he had won than Alaphilippe.”