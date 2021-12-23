The Fortnite parent store continues with its Christmas Offers and invites us to get hold of this remarkable adventure.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 23 December 2021, 17:07 73 reviews

The forecasts were fulfilled and Vampyr is the Epic Games Store Christmas gift for this day. Like the rest of previous games, it will be available free for download in store for 24 hours, until 5:00 p.m. on December 24.

Vampyr hit stores in 2018 promising to move players up to a fictional London from 1918, where Dr. Jonathan Reid, recently turned vampire, must find the cure for the flu that decimates the population while at the same time fighting his condition, being condemned to feed on those whom you have sworn to cure while fighting those who want hunt it down.

If you want to know more about the adventure, do not hesitate to consult the analysis of Vampyr by colleague Alejandro Pascual who said in his conclusion: “Vampyr is a captivating title with a fluid mix of narrative and playable mechanics that, although it does not always succeed, impresses with his courage and dedication “.

The video game can be found in stores at a regular price of 39.99 euros, although it is currently on sale in the Steam Winter Sale. But if you don’t want to shell out a euro, hurry up and get Vampyr before tomorrow.

Tomorrow there will be another gift and everything indicates that it will be Pathfinder: Kingmaker, although we will have to wait 24 hours to confirm it. Let’s remember that the Fortnite parents’ store is also on Christmas Offers, making it easier for users to save on their purchases with the launch of unlimited coupons.

