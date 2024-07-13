A beer is sponsor Formula 1 and, although alcohol is present in between 30 and 50% of fatal car accidents, this seems normal. It also did not seem unusual that one of the sponsors of the 1982 World Cup in Spain outside RJ Reynolds Tobacco. These are things that are noticed over time, but the betting sites on-line I was immediately impressed. In 2023 I saw this advertisement for the first time: a woman watches a football match, asks “Is the match boring? Put Betsson on it” and, happy as a clam, enters that betting site through her phone. In Argentina, where I live, several football clubs have as their sponsors to betting houses on-line: Racing and Boca to BetssonRiver to Codere, Bet Warrior is sponsor of the Argentine National Team. In Spain the teams of the League had to remove the sponsorship from the gaming platforms on their shirts, and the Premier League has pledged to do the same from 2025. But in Latin America, where the pandemic has triggered the number of teenagers who place bets on-line, Especially in the lower social classes, no one seems concerned about examining the relationship between the growing gambling addiction of young people – who sell things, steal or defraud in order to continue betting – and their sports idols sponsored by platforms that promise “Win!” So far this year, the top 10 gambling platforms on-line Argentina’s sports clubs invested more than twice as much in sports venues as in 2023. There’s something disturbing about that. Perhaps what lies beneath: when you drink alcohol there is a risk of becoming an alcoholic, but not everyone who drinks ends up drinking more and more. In betting, “more and more” is not a risk: it’s a desire. A desire to have – money – that is almost never fulfilled. Maybe that’s what impresses me. The vampirism of the last thing left to the desperate: hope. A dangerous word.