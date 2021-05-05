Jesus Font, who has extensive experience in television (‘The Commissioner’, ‘All men are equal’), directs his second feature film, ‘HollyBlood’. The cast, starring Oscar Casas (‘Xtremo’, ‘Los Rodríguez y el beyond’), Isa Montalbán (‘Only once’, ‘Xtremo’) and Carlos Suárez (‘I leave it whenever I want’, ‘With you no, bicho ‘), which is completed with Secun de la Rosa (‘ Little Switzerland ‘,’ Oh, my mother! ‘) and Amparo Fernández (‘ Vasil ‘,’ The substitute ‘), who also accompany them, in which It is his debut before the cameras, Piero Méndez and Lara Boedo.

The synopsis for ‘HollyBlood’ tells of Javi, a normal teenager with a normal life. So normal that he has nothing special that Sara, the classmate he likes, notices him. She only has eyes for that vampire literary saga, ‘HollyBlood’, of which they will release a movie very soon. Javi is determined to tell Sara how he feels about her, but a series of unforeseen events and misunderstandings make Sara believe that Javi is a supernatural vampire. So Javi, in addition to the remorse for the deception, will have to deal with both the high school bully, Sara’s opinionated best friend and a Van Helsing fan, obsessed with hunting vampires. What none of them know is that an ancient and evil threat lives in their institute, and is about to attack again, so they must decide between ironing out rough edges and fighting together or succumbing to the most powerful vampire of all time.

In the director’s words: «The film is fantastic to amuse, entertain and excite. Starting from the premise of romantic vampire movies, we want viewers to have a moment of terrifying fun, with loads of adrenaline and excitement. Some teenage protagonists fighting vampires with stakes, dribbling bites and with a string of garlic on their shoulders. Young people who learn to live together and love while inexorably growing up ».

The filming of the film, whose script is written by José Pérez Quintero, will take place in various locations in Valencia city and the Valencian Community. ‘HollyBlood’ is a production of La Canica Films, Quexito Films, SUICA Films and Amigos y Colmillos AIE. It has the participation of RTVE, Netflix and the help of the SGR and Wandermoon Finance. Filmax will be responsible for the distribution of the film in Spain.