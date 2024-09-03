Vampire: The Masquerade’s trilogy of New York themed visual novels is set to conclude next Tuesday, 10th September, with Reckoning of New York on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York, from developer Draw Distance, wraps up a tale that began with 2019’s Coteries of New York and continued a year later in Shadows of New York. This time around, the story unfolds against a backdrop of the modern-day city, where “the delicate balance of power hangs by a thread.”

“Navigate the treacherous waters of vampiric politics as you contend with the ever-shifting landscape between the Camarilla and Anarchs,” teases Draw Distance. “In a city where every move could mean the difference between unlife and final death, will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos or will your ambition spell your doom?”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York trailer.Watch on YouTube

Reckoning of New York promises a journey of “discovery and deception” from two different perspectives, as well as a range of new gameplay mechanics. “Harness the powers of Disciplines to overcome challenges or evade the relentless pursuit of Hunters hot on your trail,” explains Draw Distance. “But beware the insatiable Hunger that gnaws at your very being, threatening to unleash the primal Beast within.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4Switch, and PC via Steam when it launches on 10th September. And if you haven’t played its two previous installations, both are currently heavily discounted on Steam: Coteries of New York is 90 percent off at £1.54, while Shadows of New York is 80 percent off at £2.05.