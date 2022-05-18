Today was review day for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, a chapter in graphic adventure sauce that has tried to bring the atmosphere of the famous board game to the best of its ability. In general it also succeeds, transposing the vampiric conspiracies behind the world we know with a certain charm.

What affects the enjoyment of the title, however, is the technical sector, decidedly backward and some simplifications on the role-playing side. In these cases, the evaluation always depends on how to weigh these shortcomings. Here is a list of the general ratings:

Eurogamer.it – ​​7

Wccftech – 9

Game Informer – 8.5

Screen Rant – 8

God is a Geek – 8

GameSpew – 8

PlaySense – 7.5

Destructoid – 7

TheSixthAxis – 7

The Loadout – 7

Gamers Heroes – 6.5

Digital Trends – 6

Cultured Vultures – 5.5

PC Gamer – 5

IGN – 5

GamesRadar + – 5

GameCentral Metro – 4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swanson has been rated here, on the pages of Eurogamer.it with a “7”: “… is a title that draws heavily from the historic paper role-playing game and does so by showing respect for the past but without forgetting what media you are on. Despite some simplifications, the entire GDR structure is very solid, as opposed to the technique that unfortunately dampens the evaluation of the title.”

Source: Metacritic