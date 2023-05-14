Tim Cain told through his YouTube channel some background on Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines. In particular, she revealed that it could have been the first chapter of a trilogy. Unfortunately, nothing came of it.

Cain, the creator of the Fallout series, as well as one of the founders of the unforgotten Troika Gamescurrently employed by Obsidian Entertainment, has found two design documents for the sequels of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines, which were intended to continue the story told in the first chapter, keeping the protagonist and starting from one of the endings (let’s imagine one of those where you didn’t die).

Cain: “The two sequel documents I found were produced around the time I joined the project in the late fall of 2003. I’m pretty sure they were made on demand, with Activision saying, “Hey, when you’re done, what do you plan to do next?” Both papers are unfinished.”

The first document describes a game called Exodus, which should have been built around Gehenna, the vampiric apocalypse with the return of the first generation, Cain. In the game you would have fled the consequences of what happened in Los Angeles, according to Cain’s story, by heading to Barstow, where the player would have found other fleeing vampires to interact with. The third game was to be called Final Nights and take place in Las Vegas. The description of the document is very vague, but according to Cain it would have covered Gehenna proper.

In the second document the second chapter was called Bloodhunt and always started with the idea of ​​making the player face the consequences of his actions in the first one. He would always tell of an escape, with the story starting in Barstow and ending in Las Vegas, at least hypothetically. In fact, only the first act is described in the document.

For Cain, the documents were very vague because the developers wanted to see player reactions to Bloodlines first and then decide. However it is interesting that the project was seen as a trilogy a year before the game was launched. Trilogy that obviously never was, to the scorn of those who loved Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines.

In short, we are facing one of the many Troika Games projects that have never been completed, such as the game on the Lord of the Rings which remained in the prototype stage.