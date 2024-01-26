For the occasion, therefore, we will be able to discover more details on everything concerning the gameplay and the structure on which the gaming experience will revolve, but in the meantime the studio has already offered some interesting details via a post on the official website. Project creative director Alex Skidmore has revealed that we will be able to tackle Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines using three different play styles depending on taste, called “Strategic Stalker”, “Action Brawler” and “Narrative Aventurer”.

Lots of new information coming soon Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 with Chinese Room giving players an appointment for Wednesday 31 January when will he publish a gameplay trailer and a “deep dive” which is a very in-depth look at the dynamics of the eagerly awaited new game in the series.

The three gameplay styles of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

“Strategic Stalker”as the name suggests, requires the player to take a strategic approach to combat by remaining hidden as much as possible and using the element of surprise to gain the upper hand, with Skidmore comparing this style to Dishonored and the stealth approach possible in titles such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

“Action Brawler” instead it is designed for those who prefer a direct approach, based on reflexes, skills and specific powers suitable for short-distance combat. In this case the developers took inspiration from titles such as God of War, Elden Ring and the Monolith Shadow of War series. Skidmore specifies that in any case, players will also be able to opt for a mix of these two styles.

“Narrative Adventurer”Finally, it's for those who prefer to focus on the story rather than the combat. Skidmore didn't offer many details on the matter, but noted that players will be able to experience “exciting battles” without necessarily going “too much into the combat mechanics if things like characters and story are more important to you.”

Further details in this regard will certainly arrive in the videos scheduled for next week, which will therefore give us the opportunity to see how the three gameplay styles of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 work in practice. We remind you that the launch of the game is scheduled during the'autumn of 2024 on PC and console.