It seems that one of the most anticipated RPGs in recent years is not having a simple development. The continuous problems that have occurred over the last few months have led to delays that had delayed it until the end of the current 2021. And that the game was originally scheduled to arrive in 2020. However, the problems continue and now it is confirmed that Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 not coming in 2021 by drastic changes in development.

The statement has been made official through Twitter, with an image on the official game account. In it the message that has been published on the official website, giving it greater visibility. And the situation seems really serious, where Paradox Interactive has wanted to remove Hardsuit Labs from the project and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be developed by another study.

And this is how it is confirmed that Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 not coming in 2021 for drastic changes in development, since the results they were obtaining did not seem to be to the liking of Paradox Interactive. For them, “This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the beginning”, and with it “To meet our objectives, we have concluded that change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required”. And the first thing they wanted to point out is that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will not arrive in 2021.

In fact, it runs out of approaches or launch windows, now looking for a solution that allows it to go ahead with one of the most ambitious and most anticipated projects of this company. The role-playing game linked to World of Darkness wanted to take over from a classic that remains in the memory of all fans of the genre and of this universe. Everything seemed to be going smoothly, the game had even been seen in various advertising campaigns as part of an effort to be a more attractive and technologically advanced game.

The continuous delays, and possibly the continuous excuses and internal problems, have forced Paradox Interactive to make a decision and stop the study that has been developing it until now from this project. It would be good to have more information about how they intend to face this long-awaited game now, knowing that finally, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will not arrive in 2021.