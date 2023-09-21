The Chinese Room has launched a new developer blog to keep in touch with the community as we work on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and from this some new information emerges about the project, in particular regarding the promise to be fulfilled faithful to the subjector the fact that he can do things that “only a vampire could do”.

As we have seen, recently the development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines passed into the hands of The Chinese Room, after a long and complex genesis which led to changing several developers and significantly modifying the original project.

Despite this, the new developers (previously authors of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, among others) have announced that they want to stay close to the original subject and allow players total immersion in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade.

According to the developers, the project is built on the idea of ​​allowing players to “do things only a vampire could do“, apparently.