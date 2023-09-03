Paradox Interactive has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 it’s back in development, and it’s now in the hands of The Chinese Room (as already suspected), authors of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. A was also released trailerwhich you can see below.

The news was announced at PAX West and it was also confirmed that the gameplay of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be revealed in January 2024 and that the exit period is scheduled for autumn 2024. This game was supposed to be released in the first quarter of 2020, but huge development problems blocked the work and was repeatedly delayed until the farewell of the previous developer, Hardsuit Labs.