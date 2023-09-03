Paradox Interactive has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 it’s back in development, and it’s now in the hands of The Chinese Room (as already suspected), authors of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. A was also released trailerwhich you can see below.
The news was announced at PAX West and it was also confirmed that the gameplay of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be revealed in January 2024 and that the exit period is scheduled for autumn 2024. This game was supposed to be released in the first quarter of 2020, but huge development problems blocked the work and was repeatedly delayed until the farewell of the previous developer, Hardsuit Labs.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, some details about the game
Bloodlines 2 is the sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and Paradox provided a description: “Bloodlines 2 takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy. Play as an aging vampire , players meet compelling characters, manage complex political relationships, prowl city streets in search of prey, and engage in intense combat while balancing the need for blood.”
“Throughout the game, players must always pay attention to their surroundings or risk breaking the Masqueradethe absolute law of secrecy that keeps the vampire society hidden from humanity”.
The hope is that no other development issues will crop up this time around.
