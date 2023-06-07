Paradox Interactive finally beats it up Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2new chapter in the series that has been stuck in development for a long time and could finally receive interesting news in September 2023as reported by the publisher along with the release of some new images.

The project is going through a decidedly complex genesis, so much so that it risked being definitively cancelled.

Paradox had considered the eventuality but had second thoughts and thought of continuing the work but entrusting the development to a new team after several postponements which led to the blocking of work at Hardsuit Labs.

The new team continues to be a mystery, although there are rumors that it could be TheChineseRoom, however development has continued and it seems we are almost at the point of receiving new actual information from Paradox.

“It’s been quite a while since the last updates but we have continued to work on the game. We always remain committed to providing the best Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines game possible and we can’t wait to show you more this September “, wrote the mysterious “Team of Bloodlines”, which has not yet been precisely identified.

“As development continues, we will update you on the editions and bonus content of the game and want to provide maximum value to those who have supported us through digital pre-orders after all this time. So we offer refunds to anyone who has pre-ordered any edition of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. As part of this process, we understand pre-orders of physical products, including the Collector’s Edition. The digital First Blood Edition, Unsanctioned Edition and Blood Moon Edition remain, but can be refunded if you choose that option.”

We therefore await the updates that will arrive in September 2023, in the meantime we see these new images distributed by Paradox for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.