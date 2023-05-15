The Sharkmob AB team announced that soon it will stop development of new content for Vampire: The Masquerade BloodhuntThe free to play battle royale arrived on PS5 and PC on April 27, 2022, therefore just over a year ago.

The news comes directly from the official Bloodhunt website, where the team explains that the decision was made as “the game did not reach critical mass necessary to support development”.

“Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is a game that we developed as a standout title in the popular Battle Royale genre, where we focused on creating an immersive and unique experience for gamers who enjoy games that are easy to pick up but hard to master “, reads the post.

“Since launch, we have been on a journey to excite and delight our players, however, while we have an amazing and highly engaged community, we have not been able to achieve the critical mass needed to sustain development. This led us to the decision to discontinue development of further content for Bloodhunt.”

Sharkmob added that he plans to keep servers up of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt in the near future and as long as there is “a player base and an active community”. Also with the next update, which will be the last, we will introduce changes to ensure that the game is interesting even after the end of support.

“That said, the servers will remain active and the game will remain available. Our goal is to keep the servers running as long as we have an active player base and community. For those who love the game and want to continue playing, we have been working on a few solutions for ensure that the game continues to be interesting. An in-game player voting system will be implemented to regularly unlock new stuff and keep Bloodhunt up to date. We’ll be sharing more granular details on how this system works as we get closer to the release of our next update, which will be the last planned patch for Bloodhunt. Other than that update, patches will only affect maintenance.

Finally from September 26th in-game purchases will be discontinued, with the developers introducing ways to earn premium currency more easily, in order to allow players to unlock new cosmetic items.