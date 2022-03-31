In the last few hours, the developers have confirmed the release date of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, a Battle Royale video game. Sharkmobwhich will land on PlayStation 5 And Steam on April 27 this year. The game, being a live service, will propose in the time of the additional content which will be published for free with free updates.

Pending the release date, we already know that the title will offer full fights in multiplayer set in the city of Prague which, thanks to the new generation console, will be made more fluid thanks to a mode of 60 FPS. At the discretion of the player, you can also choose a second mode through which the game will be able to run 30 FPS but in 4Kin order to better enjoy the qualitative aspect of the game setting.

The modern setting will be made even more immersive thanks to the presence of a large soundscape entirely in 3D, thanks to which you will be able to make the most suitable decisions on how to be able to outwit your opponents. There PlayStation 3D Audio technology will allow you to spatialize the audio so that you can locate enemies with maximum precision.

Furthermore, the presence of the adaptive triggers within the DualSense controller will allow you to feel the impact of each weapon, some of which will require more pressure. Not only that, but the light from the same controller will change color according to the different situations you find yourself in.

The release date of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt it will be a free-to-play title and therefore free to download. What’s more, those who want to pre-order the game to get new content will be able to choose the version Founder’s Ultimate Edition which will include new items as well as 1,000 bonus tokens that can be spent inside the shop. In addition, the epic mask will be redeemable in this way Samurai and two exclusive assassin outfits: Headrush And Fast Forward. Instead, if you decide to opt for the Battle Passyou will get an additional 1,000 tokens that you can spend in the game.