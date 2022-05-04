The developers of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt have posted a new one update today, May 4, 2022. The update weighs heavily 400 MB on all platforms (i.e. PC and PS5) and takes care of solving some technical problems and some bugs. Additionally, the team identified two new problems and explained what to do if they arise.

First of all, let’s see the full patch notes Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt update:

Introduced a fix for the ammo reload bug

Fixed an issue with PS5 Founder’s Edition items disappearing after unlocking an item via the Battle Pass or after purchasing certain items from the store

Graphics settings on PS5 will automatically be set to Performance now

Stability improvements

As for the known issues of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, the team explains that they have identified a rare bug that can cause the magazine to empty after interrupting a reload. If this happens, the player will have to reload again. Also, in the event that an unlocked item disappears, the developers say that just restarting the game will make it reappear.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Finally, we leave you to our tried Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.